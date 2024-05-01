Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 5.01.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Friday the 3rd
- Blind Guardian at The Depot
Saturday the 4th
- Young Rising Sons at Kilby Court
- Fly By Midnight at Soundwell
- The Amity Affliction at The Depot
On sale Friday at 10am:
- The Dangerous Summer July 7 at Soundwell
- Disco Biscuits September 11 at The Depot
- Testament + Kreator September 14 at The Union Event Center
- Animals As Leaders November 5 at The Depot
- Matteo Lane November 23 at Kingsbury Hall
- Porter Robinson – October 18 – Utah First Credit Union Amp
- Concert Week – May 8th – May 14th – $25 all in
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link
Friday the 3rd
- Daniel Young x Hollering Pines at the State Room – Link
- IMMINENCE – FROM SWEDEN WITH LOVE at the Complex – Link
- Utah Royals vs Angel City at America First Fields – Link
Saturday the 4th
- Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors – Find Your People Tour with special guest Donovan Woods at The Commonwealth Room – Link
- BLANKE – EARTH TO THE STARS: EMERGENCE at the Complex – Link
- Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Millcreek Common – Link
- Draper’s Cinco De Mayo Festival 2024 – Link
- May the Fourth Be With You at Clark Planetarium – Link
- Monster Jam at Rice – Eccles Stadium – Link
- Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City at America First Fields – Link
Sunday the 5th
- Adam Ant with The English Beat at Eccles Theater – Link