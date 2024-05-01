Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 5.01.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 3rd

Saturday the 4th

On sale Friday at 10am:

Animals As Leaders November 5 at The Depot

Testament + Kreator September 14 at The Union Event Center

Disco Biscuits September 11 at The Depot

The Dangerous Summer July 7 at Soundwell

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Community:

Friday the 3rd

Utah Royals vs Angel City at America First Fields –

Utah Royals vs Angel City at America First Fields –

IMMINENCE – FROM SWEDEN WITH LOVE at the Complex –

Daniel Young x Hollering Pines at the State Room –

Saturday the 4th

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors – Find Your People Tour with special guest Donovan Woods at The Commonwealth Room – Link

BLANKE – EARTH TO THE STARS: EMERGENCE at the Complex – Link

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Millcreek Common – Link

Draper’s Cinco De Mayo Festival 2024 – Link

May the Fourth Be With You at Clark Planetarium – Link

Monster Jam at Rice – Eccles Stadium – Link