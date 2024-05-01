Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 5.01.2024

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 3rd

  • Blind Guardian at The Depot

Saturday the 4th

  • Young Rising Sons at Kilby Court
  • Fly By Midnight at Soundwell
  • The Amity Affliction at The Depot

 

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • The Dangerous Summer July 7 at Soundwell
  • Disco Biscuits September 11 at The Depot
  • Testament + Kreator September 14 at The Union Event Center
  • Animals As Leaders November 5 at The Depot
  • Matteo Lane November 23 at Kingsbury Hall
  • Porter Robinson – October 18 – Utah First Credit Union Amp
  • Concert Week – May 8th  – May 14th – $25 all in

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link 

Friday the 3rd  

  • Daniel Young x Hollering Pines at the State Room – Link 
  • IMMINENCE – FROM SWEDEN WITH LOVE at the Complex – Link 
  • Utah Royals vs Angel City at America First Fields – Link 

Saturday the 4th   

  • Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors – Find Your People Tour with special guest Donovan Woods at The Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • BLANKE – EARTH TO THE STARS: EMERGENCE at the Complex – Link 
  • Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Millcreek Common – Link 
  • Draper’s Cinco De Mayo Festival 2024 – Link 
  • May the Fourth Be With You at Clark Planetarium – Link 
  • Monster Jam at Rice – Eccles Stadium – Link 
  • Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City at America First Fields – Link 

Sunday the 5th

  • Adam Ant with The English Beat at Eccles Theater – Link 
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top