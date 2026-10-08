Sean Means Movie Reviews From October 8th, 2026

Opening October 8, 2026

What’s opening:

• Other Mommy

Horror movie with Jessica Chastain as a mom trying to protect her daughter from some creepy character who looks like mom (and is also played by Jessica Chastain). Looks like a live-action version of “Coraline.” Universal didn’t screen this for Utah critics, so I might see it Thursday and post my review Thursday night.

Directed by: Rob Savage

Starring: Jessica Chastain, Dichen Lachman, Karen Allen

• Angel and the Badman

Our friends at Angel Studios have a Western, a remake of an old John Wayne movie. They didn’t send me a screener to watch, so you’re on your own.

Directed by: Julio Quintana

Starring: Zachary Levi, Neal McDonough, Tommy Lee Jones

• The Lake – 3 1/2 Stars

This was at Sundance, and you might have talked to the filmmaker. It’s a documentary about the Great Salt Lake, what’s happening that puts it in danger and how that puts us in danger. It’s also about the people trying to save the lake, which makes it an environmental documentary that actually gives you hope. It’s at the Broadway and several other theaters.

Directed by: Abby Ellis

• The Social Reckoning – 3 1/2 Stars

This is Aaron Sorkin’s sequel to “The Social Network.” This time, Mark Zuckerberg is the villain, played by Jeremy Strong. The heroes are a whistleblower, played by Mikey Madison, and a reporter, played by Jeremy Allen White, working to understand how Facebook became so toxic. It’s part journalism thriller, part corporate intrigue.

Directed by: Aaron Sorkin

Starring: Mikey Madison, Betty Gilpin, Jeremy Allen White

Opening October 16:

• Sense and Sensibility – another version of the Jane Austen novel.

• Whalefall – survival drama, about a diver who gets eaten by a whale.

• You Can See Everything – Nathan Fielder’s doc about Elizabeth Holmes.

• Misty Green – Chris Rock directs story of an actress hanging on in Hollywood.

• Street Fighter – The video game adaptation, which they’re not showing critics.