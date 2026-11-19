Spider-Man Brand New Day Re-release with new Footage

Brand new day will be re-released in theaters on December 4th with about 10 minutes of extra footage featuring scenes with Rosario Dawson.

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Original Matrix Filmmakers Seek to Regain Film Rights

With a fifth movie in the works under director Drew Goddard, the original filmmakers of the Matrix movie series, Lana and Lilly Wachowski, “are exercising their copyright termination rights,” which could impact who has the rights to make movies within the franchise going forward.

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The Batman Part 3 May Not Happen

With production delays on The Batman Part 2, Robert Pattinson has gotten out of his contract for the 3rd film, so he may not return after the second film. This allowed Pattinson to be cast as the next James Bond.

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Disney Announces Hulu Will Fully Merge with Disney+ in December

Hulu will soon fully combine with Disney+ within the Disney+ app after 3 years of progress. The fate of the Hulu app after this is unknown.

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