The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping •

Another prequel to the franchise, this time following young Haymitch Abernathy, Woody Harrelson’s character, in his first Hunger Games. The action’s OK, but there’s too much of new actors playing familiar characters. In theaters. Two and a half stars.

Director: Francis Lawrence

Starring: Mckenna Grace, Jennifer Lawrence, Joseph Zada

• I Play Rocky •

A biopic of young Sylvester Stallone, when he was a struggling actor but wouldn’t sell his script for “Rocky” unless he got to play the lead. Enjoyable underdog movie, like a meta-remake of “Rocky,” and Anthony Ippolito is uncanny as Stallone. In theaters. Three stars.

Director: Peter Farrelly

Starring: Anthony Ippolito, AnnaSophia Robb, P.J. Byrne

• Club Kid •

A gay NYC party promoter who parties too much learns that he’s got a 10-year-old son, who’s dumped on his doorstep. It’s a familiar plot, but debut writer-director-star Jordan Firstman makes it work really well, creating the perfect atmosphere and finding a good kid in Reggie Absolom. In theaters. Three and a half stars.

Director: Jordan Firstman

Starring: Jordan Firstman, Cara Delevingne, Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Next week:

• Hexed • Disney animation, about a teen who learns she’s a witch.

• Focker-in-Law • Latest in the “Meet the Parents” comedies, with Ben Stiller facing future daughter-in-law Ariana Grande.

• Elsinore • Andrew Scott plays Ian Charleson, from “Chariots of Fire,” who wants to play “Hamlet” before he dies of HIV.

• The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth • Brad Pitt reprises his “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” character, in 1977 L.A.