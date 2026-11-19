Boner Candidate #1: SOMETIMES BEING NICE DOESN’T PAY.

According to an article on the website The Mary Sue, a woman on a morning flight allowed an elderly woman to have her normal window seat and instead took the aisle seat to be polite. However, the woman in the middle seat was very disruptive and not cognizant of the polite woman’s personal space. “She claims the woman seated in the middle hit her ‘at least 25 times’ and tried to put an empty cup into hers while she was still drinking. According to her, the woman gestured while speaking with her daughter, and her arms moved into the passenger’s space…she says the woman then sang for a full 15 minutes, even though she had noise-canceling headphones on.” The victim posted about all this on Threads and advocated for people to stand up for themselves in these situations on planes and said “being nice did not pay off.”

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Boner Candidate #2: IT WAS THE ONLY WAY TO MAKE HER LOVE ME.

A woman in Pennsylvania was not only stalked by her boss, but her drinking cup was also contaminated with his bodily fluid. According to an article on People.com, the victim found something unusual in “her insulated mug” and she and someone she showed it to “both agreed that it ‘smelled and looked like semen.'” After this discovery, a camera was placed in her work space and caught footage of her manager, Timothy Haver, removing the drinking receptacle from her space two different times and then bringing it back. He later said that he did it because “he ‘felt that this was his only way of getting close with her.'” The article says that Haver “was sentenced to one to two years in prison, according to WPXI. He does not, however, have to register as a sex offender.”

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Boner Candidate #3: SAMANTHA “DICK!”

Samantha Dick, a Floridian, caused a scene at a wedding she was attending in Pennsylvania. According to an article on New York Post’s website, the trouble began when she was “making advances on multiple guests’ husbands.” This lead to a physical altercation with another woman. When police intervened, Dick tried to leave the scene, and they found “she reeked of alcohol, was slurring her words and refused to provide her ID.” Another woman at the event became involved and caused trouble for the police and also got physical with them. Dick’s behavior reportedly included spitting on a policeman, kicking one in between the legs, and even attempting “to head-butt an officer from the back seat” where she “repeatedly banged her head against the barrier, causing a cut on her forehead.” Both Dick and the other woman involved were arrested.

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