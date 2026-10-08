Geek News on the Radio from October 8th, 2026

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James Gunn Defends Clayface Movie

After someone online asked ““who tf asked for a Clayface movie,” James Gunn posted a response defending the project by explaining that the movies Hollywood doesn’t just make movies fans ask for.

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New Animated Doctor Who Series – Doctor Who Tardis Crew

Information has been revealed from BBC about a new animated series for kids in the Doctor Who universe called Doctor Who Tardis Crew.

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Cinemark Reveals the Avengers Doomsday Popcorn Bucket

Collectors will be able to purchase a popcorn bucket in the shape of Dr. Doom’s head from Cinemark theaters.

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