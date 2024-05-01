Boner of the Day for May 1st, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: OKAY BOYS….GO GET ‘EM
Michael Sean Price, 31, is facing felony charges for calling 3 other men, who were his employees, to instruct them to go assault the driver who he was involved in a road rage accident with. On April 10th, and individual pulled next to Michael and said, “Learn how to drive” and threw a wrench at his truck. Mr. Price then followed the other driver throughout Orem, and once he pulled over in an Orem neighborhood where Michael then “told them where (the man) could be located and instructed them to ‘come (mess) this guy up,” according to the charging documents.
via KSL
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: AFTER HOURS PELVIC EXAMS
A nurse from the Utah Valley University has resigned for performing ‘after hours pelvic exams’. Those exams were performed after two students already told police that they were touched inappropriately. Derrick Pickering was a nurse, and had a six-year job in Utah Valley University’s student clinic. One of the students claimed he touched her inappropriately, while a second said stated she felt he pressured her into having an unnecessary pelvic exam. The reason the nurse left his 6 year job was because campus administrators asked him to resign. He faced no disciplinary actions for his inappropriate behavior.
Boner Candidate #3: I COVER IT UP IN FRONT OF THE GRANDKIDS
Richard Hart has no regrets with the tattoo that he got inked for his 40th birthday. It depicts a naked woman posing with her legs wide open, with his belly button imitating her nether region. The piece took 4 hours to complete, and cost around $70. While visiting Spain, cops even told him to cover it up because the tattoo is obscene enough. Richard claimed, “I was in Benidorm and it was boiling hot, I took my top off and two police came and told me to cover up or they would handcuff me. We got into a bit of an argument — I had to wear a t-shirt for the rest of the holiday.” However, he admitted, “I do have to cover it up in front of the grandchildren though.”
via New York Post