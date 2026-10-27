Boner of the Day from October 27th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: HOW MANY BEER BOTTLES?

A man in Odessa, Texas, named Edgar Ramirez, was arrested after driving under the influence of alcohol. His arrest came after he parked his tractor-trailer in a parking lot used by school buses and was in their way. There was a short altercation when officers tried to get him out of the truck. According to an article from Good Parts Media, the police “discovered approximately 170 beer bottles inside the truck’s cab.”

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!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #2: THERE’S AN OLD SAYING….MAKING A MOUNTAIN OUT OF A MOLE HILL; AND THAT’S WHAT PAT DOES.

Pat McAfee of College Game Day does not wish to go back to the University of Utah after last Saturday’s game. This comes after he saw a post on the University of Utah’s Instagram page shortly before going on for the show where students were doing impressions of him. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Pat said “One kid goes, ‘Ah, he’s corny,’ and another kid calls me ‘creepy.’ OK, if these kids would have done this on their own blogs, all good. Everybody’s taking shots at me for everything. I get it. … The university puts that out as I’m about to go do an infomercial for the place?” Pat went on to express nervousness and reference the Charlie Kirk shooting at UVU last year saying “It made me feel a little bit weird. … And then I thought to myself, ‘Has anything like really scary happened at like a college gathering in the state of Utah recently?’” The University of Utah did issue an apology for the post.

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Boner Candidate #3: AWFUL, AWFUL, AWFUL PEOPLE

Internet influencer, Braden Peters, better known by the name Clavicular, was reported to have raped a fellow influencer named Aleksandra Mendoza, and has being charged for the crime. According to an article on CNN’s website, “when Mendoza went to Peters’ family’s house in Chatham, she told police, she joined him in his bedroom, where he was livestreaming. She told police she “felt she was peer-pressured to consume” vodka and became intoxicated; after the livestream ended, she told Chatham police in the criminal complaint, they had sex without her verbal consent.” Mendoza was only 17 years old at the time. She also alleges that on a separate occasion, Peters gave her injections of “Aqualyx, a fat-dissolving substance that isn’t FDA-approved.” Peters made comments on social media that “accused Mendoza of trying to get his attention or seeking money through filing the lawsuits.”

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