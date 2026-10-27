Radio From Hell | 10.27.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start with Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine and it’s spooky time, so here is a list of Halloween Movies that flopped, just before we crown the Boner of the Day. After that, Dr. Cacciamani is back from Manor on 1st, then we challenge a listener to Beat Gina and our Donut Critic joins us with some treats! And we finish with the Boner Recap and news.

Watch above or listen below!!!