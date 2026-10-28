Boner Candidate #1: I HAD TO DO IT FOR WORK

Irene Miller was charged with four counts of child neglect without great bodily harm. After leaving her 4 children at home in order to travel to Las Vegas to work, one of the children contacted sheriffs on October 21st. The cause of the call from one of the children was to report that a dumbbell had fallen on her 9-year-old brother’s head. After deputies responded to the home, police said that three other children, aged 14, 12, and 11, were unsupervised at the time of the incident. Law enforcement contacted Miller who allegedly told the deputy she was in Las Vegas for work and would return on Friday, Oct. 23, after leaving on Sunday, Oct. 18. The mom of four allegedly told deputies she hired a babysitter to check on the children in the mornings, help them get ready for school and check on them after school.

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Boner Candidate #2: I’M NOT A RACIST. IT’S MY FATHER WHO’S THE RACIST.

The judge, Walter W. Jones, was first elected as a town justice in Canandaigua, in the Finger Lakes region of western New York, in 1999, records show. Walter Jones, a longtime Canandaigua town justice, repeatedly used a slur aimed at Black people while telling a story set on his grandfather’s cotton farm. “The lesson I was trying to get across was that with tolerance, dignity and respect, we could overcome the differences between us, among us, and become something else,” he said at the hearing, records show. Five days later, at the arraignment of a Black defendant, Mr. Jones made racially insensitive remarks about her, including that she had “played the race card” by accusing him of setting her bail inappropriately high because she was Black. Levi Stoep, a lawyer for Mr. Jones, said that his client had “no comment while we explore our options for federal relief.”

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Boner Candidate #3: HUMANS DON’T DESERVE THE NATURAL WORLD.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) announced that, as of September, staff members who are trained in safe hydrothermal navigation removed more than 20,100 pieces of trash from the hydrothermal areas within Yellowstone National Park, which is primarily in Wyoming as well as partly in Montana and Idaho. In addition to the record-breaking amount of trash removed from the park this year, the Yellowstone National Park Geology Team also removed more than 5,600 rocks and sticks to prevent foreign materials from damaging or permanently altering any of the park’s hydrothermal features. “Every single thermal feature in the park is a result of a very complex plumbing system,” Bruce Fouke, a geobiologist at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, told National Geographic. “All that trash, it plugs up the plumbing system.” Just as the Morning Glory Pool previously lost its crystal-clear blue color in the 20th century as a result of trash and items being thrown in by visitors, any type of foreign materials may clog a thermal pool’s water supply, block or divert its runoff channel or pollute it with chemicals and sediment.

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