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Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from October 28th, 2026

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Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

  • George Clanton – The Depot – Wednesday, October 28th
  • The Smashing Pumpkins – The Rats in a Cage Tour – Thursday, October 29th – Delta Center
  • Plini – The Depot on Friday, October 30th *21+
  • Dan + Shay – The Young Tour – Delta Center
  • Iconeek! – The Depot – Saturday, October 31st ( A Drag DJ Halloween Experience)  
  • Fuerza Regida – This is Our Dream Tour – Maverik Center
  • Knocked Loose & Denzel Curry – The Union – Monday, November 2nd
  • Periphery  – The Union – Tuesday, November 3rd
  • Quadeca – The Depot

On sale Thursday – 10am

  • Queens of the Stone Age w/ Pixies – May 11th – Delta Center

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Ashe – The Union – March 2nd
  • Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls – The Depot – March 14th
  • Jesse & Joy – The Union – April 10th
  • Meshuggah – The Union – April 19th

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Haunted Houses Opening: 
    • 2026 Castle of Chaos Haunted House – Link
    • Nightmare on 13th’s Day Haunt: No Scares, All Atmosphere – Link
    • Fear Factory – Link
    • Night Salkers Haunted Trail – Link
    • Night Fall Halloween Park – Link
  • 2026 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm – through 10/31 – Link 
  • 2026 WitchFest at Gardner Village – through 10/31 – Link 
  • 2026 Witches Tea at The Grand America – through 11/01 – Link 
  • Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2026 – though 10/31 – Link 
  • Hogle Halloween: A Boo Lights Experience – through 10/30 – Link 
  • Kuwahara’s Pumpkin Patch and Thriller Park 2026 – through 10/31 – Link 
  • Spooky Light Show 2026 – through 10/31 – Link 
  • Little Haunts at This Is The Place 2026 – through 10/31 – Link 
  • Ballet West’s Dracula – through 10/31 – Link 

 

Wednesday the 28th 

  • Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs at the Delta Center – Link 

Thursday the 29th 

  • Disney’s Hocus Pocus in Concert at Abravanel Hall – Link 
  • LNE: Sunfish Halloween at Soundwell – Link 

Friday the 30th 

  • Disney’s Hocus Pocus in Concert at Abravanel Hall – Link 
  • LNE: Stop Light Observations at Soundwell – Link 

Saturday the 31st: 

  • All the Halloween Things – Too Many to Announce 
  • Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers at the Delta Center – Link 
  • LNE: Casino Halloween with Bangarang at Sky SLC – Link 

Sunday the 1st 

  • Day of the Dead Skulls at Chappell Brewing – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2026 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through October 31st – Link 
  • 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays through 30th Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link 

Sourceshttps://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/ 

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