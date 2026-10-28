Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from October 28th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

George Clanton – The Depot – Wednesday, October 28 th

The Smashing Pumpkins – The Rats in a Cage Tour – Thursday, October 29 th – Delta Center

– Delta Center Plini – The Depot on Friday, October 30 th *21+

*21+ Dan + Shay – The Young Tour – Delta Center

Iconeek! – The Depot – Saturday, October 31 st ( A Drag DJ Halloween Experience)

( A Drag DJ Halloween Experience) Fuerza Regida – This is Our Dream Tour – Maverik Center

Knocked Loose & Denzel Curry – The Union – Monday, November 2nd

Periphery – The Union – Tuesday, November 3rd

Quadeca – The Depot

On sale Thursday – 10am

Queens of the Stone Age w/ Pixies – May 11th – Delta Center

On sale Friday at 10am:

Ashe – The Union – March 2nd

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls – The Depot – March 14th

Jesse & Joy – The Union – April 10th

Meshuggah – The Union – April 19th

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Haunted Houses Opening: 2026 Castle of Chaos Haunted House – Link Nightmare on 13th’s Day Haunt: No Scares, All Atmosphere – Link Fear Factory – Link Night Salkers Haunted Trail – Link Night Fall Halloween Park – Link



2026 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm – through 10/31 – Link

2026 WitchFest at Gardner Village – through 10/31 – Link

2026 Witches Tea at The Grand America – through 11/01 – Link

Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2026 – though 10/31 – Link

Hogle Halloween: A Boo Lights Experience – through 10/30 – Link

Kuwahara’s Pumpkin Patch and Thriller Park 2026 – through 10/31 – Link

Spooky Light Show 2026 – through 10/31 – Link

Little Haunts at This Is The Place 2026 – through 10/31 – Link

Ballet West’s Dracula – through 10/31 – Link

Wednesday the 28th:

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs at the Delta Center – Link

Thursday the 29th:

Disney’s Hocus Pocus in Concert at Abravanel Hall – Link

LNE: Sunfish Halloween at Soundwell – Link

Friday the 30th:

Disney’s Hocus Pocus in Concert at Abravanel Hall – Link

LNE: Stop Light Observations at Soundwell – Link

Saturday the 31st:

All the Halloween Things – Too Many to Announce

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers at the Delta Center – Link

LNE: Casino Halloween with Bangarang at Sky SLC – Link

Sunday the 1st:

Day of the Dead Skulls at Chappell Brewing – Link

Farmers Markets:

2026 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through October 31st – Link

2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays through 30th – Link

9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link

Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/