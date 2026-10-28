Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from October 28th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
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Shows This Week:
- George Clanton – The Depot – Wednesday, October 28th
- The Smashing Pumpkins – The Rats in a Cage Tour – Thursday, October 29th – Delta Center
- Plini – The Depot on Friday, October 30th *21+
- Dan + Shay – The Young Tour – Delta Center
- Iconeek! – The Depot – Saturday, October 31st ( A Drag DJ Halloween Experience)
- Fuerza Regida – This is Our Dream Tour – Maverik Center
- Knocked Loose & Denzel Curry – The Union – Monday, November 2nd
- Periphery – The Union – Tuesday, November 3rd
- Quadeca – The Depot
On sale Thursday – 10am
- Queens of the Stone Age w/ Pixies – May 11th – Delta Center
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Ashe – The Union – March 2nd
- Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls – The Depot – March 14th
- Jesse & Joy – The Union – April 10th
- Meshuggah – The Union – April 19th
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Haunted Houses Opening:
- 2026 Castle of Chaos Haunted House – Link
- Nightmare on 13th’s Day Haunt: No Scares, All Atmosphere – Link
- Fear Factory – Link
- Night Salkers Haunted Trail – Link
- Night Fall Halloween Park – Link
- 2026 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm – through 10/31 – Link
- 2026 WitchFest at Gardner Village – through 10/31 – Link
- 2026 Witches Tea at The Grand America – through 11/01 – Link
- Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2026 – though 10/31 – Link
- Hogle Halloween: A Boo Lights Experience – through 10/30 – Link
- Kuwahara’s Pumpkin Patch and Thriller Park 2026 – through 10/31 – Link
- Spooky Light Show 2026 – through 10/31 – Link
- Little Haunts at This Is The Place 2026 – through 10/31 – Link
- Ballet West’s Dracula – through 10/31 – Link
Wednesday the 28th:
- Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs at the Delta Center – Link
Thursday the 29th:
Friday the 30th:
- Disney’s Hocus Pocus in Concert at Abravanel Hall – Link
- LNE: Stop Light Observations at Soundwell – Link
Saturday the 31st:
- All the Halloween Things – Too Many to Announce
- Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers at the Delta Center – Link
- LNE: Casino Halloween with Bangarang at Sky SLC – Link
Sunday the 1st:
- Day of the Dead Skulls at Chappell Brewing – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2026 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through October 31st – Link
- 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays through 30th – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link
Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/