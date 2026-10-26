Radio From Hell | 10.26.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show
We begin with Frank Crist presents, ‘They’re Fine, Just Fine,’ followed by sports with Gina and our Ballet West Dracula recap. After that, we award the winner of Boner of the Day, and Victoria joins us with our Salt Lake Reality TV update. Then, Bill Frost tells us what we need to watch on TV, and after we play a round of Beat Gina, just before we get the latest Geek News on the Radio. As always, we finish out with Boner Recap and news.
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