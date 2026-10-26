Geek News on the Radio from October 26th, 2026

Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

Daisy Ridley (Star Wars, Young Woman and the Sea) plans to return to the small screen with a leading role in a reimagining of Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, a TV series from Legendary Television in development at Paramount+.

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Poison Ivy TV Series

A Poison Ivy TV show is in the works at HBO with “The Penguin” showrunner Lauren LeFranc as a producer, Variety has confirmed.

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Alien

It has been almost a decade since Alien: Covenant left audiences with one of the franchise’s most unsettling cliffhangers, as Michael Fassbender’s David departed for Origae-6 with thousands of colonists — and a couple of Xenomorph embryos — entirely at his mercy. It was a total gut punch of an ending that thoroughly deserved a follow-up but, while Alien: Romulus and Alien: Earth have taken the franchise in a new direction, we don’t know what the hell happened to David. The good news, however, is that Ridley Scott hasn’t forgotten about his murderous synthetic creation and he’s now preparing to put him back at the center of the franchise.

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Avengers Doomsday

Doctor Doom’s Potential Mother revealed? Oscar nominee Sandra Hüller will make a cameo in Marvel’s “Avengers: Doomsday.”

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Rest in Peace Eric Bauza

Eric Bauza Has Passed away and the cause of his passing has been revealed

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