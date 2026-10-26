Bill Frost TV from October 26th, 2026

The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Red Flags (Special, Monday Oct. 26. Comedy Central/Paramount+)

The Mob (New Reality Series, Monday Oct. 26, Hulu)

The One About Matthew Perry (New Docuseries, Tuesday Oct. 27, Netflix)

Hanging by a Wire (New Documentary, Wednesday Oct. 28, Paramount+)

Ghosts (Halloween Special, Thursday Oct. 29, CBS/Paramount+)

Dexter: Resurrection (Season 2, Friday Oct. 30, Paramount+)

SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of (Documentary, Friday Oct. 30, Netflix)

Nocturne (New Series, Friday Oct. 30, Apple TV)

The Gilded Age (Season 4, Sunday Nov. 1, HBO/HBO Max)