Boner Candidate #1: SHE HAS AN ETHEREAL DOCTORATE IN GRIEF

Terryl Warner, a former Cache County Director of Victim Services, Falsified her credentials to avoid a pay reduction according to Utah County prosecutors. In a statement made by Cache County they had asked Utah county to handle the investigation. According to the second-degree felony charge, which was filed Tuesday in state court, the 63-year-old Warner worked for Cache County from 1996 to 2024. She also became the interim director of the Cache County Children’s Justice Center in 2020 which she held in conjuction with the position. Warner shared a screenshot of an email in 2020 purportedly from Liberty University where they were working on a degree in Psychology, the email said, “On behalf of the staff, faculty and board of trustees at Liberty University, I offer my sincere congratulations on your completion of your doctoral program.” Almost two years later, in August 2024, the court document says, the county asked for verification of Warner’s doctorate. After she was asked for verification, the charging document indicates, Warner emailed documents to county staff that showed she had been given an ethereal doctorate from Breyer State Theology University in August 2022. The school, according to the court document and the university’s website, isn’t accredited.

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Boner Candidate #2: YOU CAN’T CULL THE MINK WHEN THERE’S MONEY TO BE MADE.

A perfect petri dish exists in Utah, Causing concerns about a possible Bird Flu outbreak. For over two months, an outbreak of bird flu has raged uncontrolled on a Utah farm that raises thousands of mink for fur. Mink have lungs and airways that on a cellular level are remarkably similar to those of people; they have caught and spread other flus and infected some humans with COVID-19. Instead of trying to stop the outbreak and prevent it from spilling into humans, state and federal officials have done little except try to keep its existence quiet, ProPublica’s investigation shows. The failure to act amounts to a cascade of missteps flu experts called “irresponsible” and “puzzling.” One called it “playing with fire.” Utah agriculture officials learned in mid-August that mink were dying of bird flu on C&T Fenn Farms, about an hour’s drive south from Salt Lake City, according to communications released under the state’s public records law. “Every other country that I’m aware of that has had H5N1 in fur farms, depopulation has happened pretty quickly,” said Tom Peacock, an avian influenza researcher at the Pirbright Institute. “The fact that the first instinct wasn’t just to depopulate and figure stuff out later is very concerning to me.”

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Boner Candidate #3: DEMON TIME IN DAVIS COUNTY

A civil rights and Title IX lawsuit filed against the Davis School District, administrators and former students alleges school officials failed to adequately respond after female students at Syracuse High School reported that intimate images of students were being shared among classmates. The lawsuit alleges that in 2023, a group of male students operated a Snapchat group called “Demon Time,” where nude images of girls at the school were collected and circulated. “No one was suspended. No one was expelled, no one was even moved out of the classes that they had shared with the girls who were harassed,” Chang said. “Instead, the boys were told to delete the Instagram account. They made a new one the next day.” Chang alleges the principal told the family he was concerned about “ruining their boys’ lives” and their ability to serve religious missions. “Protecting students remains the Davis School District’s highest responsibility and is foundational to our mission of student success,” the district said in a statement. “We take allegations of misconduct seriously and remain committed to student safety, accountability, and the fair and responsible handling of such matters. Davis School District strongly and unequivocally rejects the allegations against district staff and employees and the characterization of their conduct.”

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