Ice Nine Kills, Avatar, TX2 @ The Great Saltair

X96 welcomes In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills with Avatar and TX2 August 28th at The Great Saltair! Tickets on sale this Friday at SEETICKETS.COM!

And tune in all week long with Corey O’brien from 6pm-10pm to win tickets!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Ice Nine Kills and support at the Great Saltair. Between the dates of 4/16 2024 – 4/26 2024 during regular broadcast hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $70 and provided by Lucky Man Concerts. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.