Trey Kennedy: Grow Up Comedy Tour

Catch Trey Kennedys Grow Up comedy tour coming to Abravanel Hall April 5th and 6th! Tickets on sale now at LiveNation.com!

Tune in all week long with Radio From Hell in the morning to win tickets!

The X96 Newsletter

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

First Name Last Name Zipcode Date of Birth Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

X96 will be giving away tickets to Trey Kennedy. Between the dates of 3/11-3/15 2024 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call in will be taken at 8776029696. From these text entries or listener calls in up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $100 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.