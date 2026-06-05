Contests

Phoebe Bridgers

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Poster for Phoebe Bridgers' The Lost Tour 2026 with details and date, featuring a moody street scene and starry background.

X96 Welcomes

Phoebe Bridgers | The Lost Tour. Coming to The Delta Center on October 11th 2026 with special guest Alex G.

Sign up for Official Artist Presale at PhoebeBridgers.com.

Tickets on sale June 12th at 10:00AM Mountain Time

The X96 Newsletter

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Phoebe Bridgers. Between the dates of 6.8-6/12 2026 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call in will be taken at 8776029696. From these text entries and listener call-ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets. Prize value approx $80 and provided by Messina Touring. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
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Zach Caton
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