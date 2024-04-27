X96 welcomes Porter Robinson at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre Friday October 18th! Tickets on sale Monday April 29th at LIVENATION.COM

Tune in all week long with Nick Davis in the evenings to win your tickets!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Porter Robinson. Between the dates of 4/29-5/3 during regular broadcast hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 5 winners will be selected to recieve 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value approximately $90 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.