Pro Skijoring Utah

Skijoring Utah’s 10th Anniversary is here Jan 16-17 in Heber City, Jan 30-31 in Logan and with the Championship Finals race Feb 7 in Salt Lake City.
Visit PROSKIJOR.COM for more info, the full lineup of events, and ticket links! Plus tune in with X96 all week long to win tickets.
WHAT IS SKIJORING & THE FRONTIER TOUR?
Skijoring is an adrenaline-fueled winter sport where a horse and rider pull a skier at high speed through a course packed with gates, jumps, and rings. It’s the ultimate collision of Western cowboy grit and ski culture thrill – fast, wild, and unforgettable. Competitors battle for cash, prizes, and glory, while spectators enjoy not only the races but a full-on festival atmosphere with food, music, and non-stop entertainment.
PRO SKIJOR’s Frontier Tour takes it to the next level – five action-packed races across the West, leading to the Championship Finals in Salt Lake City, Utah. More than a competition, it’s a show, a party, and a movement that blends high-octane action with the best of winter culture. Don’t just hear about it – experience it. See tour dates and locations below. Grab your tickets today or register to compete and be part of the ultimate winter showdown!
