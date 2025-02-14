Contests

Radio From Hell Uncorked with Jimmy The Wine Guy @ Ken Garff University Club

Join Radio From Hell and Jimmy The Wine Guy at the Ken Garff University Club at Rice-Eccles Stadium March 8th at 3pm for an afternoon of hand-selected wine, perfectly paired food, and an elevated dining experience at the stunning University Club!

Join us and share a drink with Jimmy The Wine Guy and Kerry, Bill & Gina! Enjoy hand-picked-by-Jimmy wines and paired food, and experience all the University Club has to offer. Plus we’ll have your chance to win some tickets to Billy Joel & Sting  provided by Live Nation!

Must be 21+ to attend. Click below to snag your tickets before they sell out!

 

 

What is the Ken Garff University Club?

 

Located in the South End Zone of Rice-Eccles Stadium, the University club is Salt Lake’s premier private club for networking, dining, and events! Open year round – not just on game days – it’s perfect for alumni, faculty or staff events, and community members! With exclusive perks, incredible food, and private works spaces it’s perfect for networking events and social gatherings.

  • Elevated dining with a chef-driven menu, including seasonal dishes and expertly crafted cocktails
  • Private events at no room rental cost – great for celebrations and business meetings
  • Exciting member events like wine tastings, themed dinners, and networking events
  • Coworking spaces available!

Get involved at the Uncorking Event with special Membership discounts and limited time prices for Radio From Hell listeners! 75% off with a $100 dining credit if you sign up on-site at the event!

Visit KenGarffUniversityClub.com for more details!

 

And don’t forget, we’ll have your chance at the Uncorking Event to win tickets to Billy Joel & Sting Friday May 23rd at Rice-Eccles Stadium! 

