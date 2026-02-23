Boner of the Day From February 23rd, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: ANOTHER MANLEY MAN VIDEO FROM THE TRUMP GUYS

Pete Hegseth sparked online backlash after posting a viral gym video of himself attempting to bench press 315 pounds while being spotted by his 15-year-old son, Gunner, and sternly telling him not to touch the bar. Critics questioned his judgment, accused him of misusing taxpayer resources, and argued he should focus on his government duties rather than posting workout content. Despite the criticism, some viewers praised his strength, calling the lift impressive, while Hegseth has not publicly responded to the controversy.

Boner Candidate #2: KASH PATEL…JOCK SNIFFING AT THE OLYMPICS

Kash Patel pushed back on criticism after being seen celebrating in the U.S. men’s hockey locker room following their 2–1 gold medal victory over Canada at the Winter Olympics in Milan. Video showed Patel drinking a beer and singing with players after forward Matthew Tkachuk placed his medal around him, prompting questions about his presence, which he defended as a patriotic celebration. His trip came as the FBI continues major investigations, including a missing persons case tied to NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mother and a fatal shooting incident at Mar-a-Lago.

Boner Candidate #3: SIR, YOU NEED TO WORK ON YOUR COURTSHIP TECHNIQUE…MAYBE SOMETHING WITHOUT AN AXE

Police in Salt Lake City arrested 34-year-old Chadwell Clement Smith after he allegedly entered an elderly woman’s apartment armed with an axe and knife in the middle of the night. According to authorities, Smith told the woman he had been watching and “loving” her for six months, hugged her without consent, told her to sit down, and later admitted he walked in because he saw her door open and thought it was “his shot.” He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of burglary, kidnapping, drug possession, and illAxegal weapon possession, and is being held without bail.

