Boner of the Day April 16th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: WE HAD A LITTLE DOWN TIME SO I SWIPED LEFT

A recent video shows a deputy on his phone seemingly scrolling on a dating app during an active barricade situation. The suspect, just feet away, was still armed at the time. “This behavior does not reflect the standards, expectations or policies of our department. We have initiated an internal investigation and will take appropriate action based on the findings. The sheriff’s office remains committed to professionalism and holding our employees accountable.” The situation ultimately ended with the deputy’s shooting tear gas when the suspect then turned the gun on himself.

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Boner Candidate #2: DANGEROUS HORN BEEPING IN ST. GEORGE UTAH.

A man, Jack Hoopes, in St. George received a citation for honking his car horn during the No Kings protests. What Hoopes thought was freedom of expression turned out to be not so pleasant to a near by St. George police officer. During the “No Kings” protest at Vernon Worthen Park on March 28, the officer cited Hoopes for unlawful horn use after he honked in solidarity with the sign-toting protesters lining the street. Hoopes is opting to contest the citation, which he said is an unreasonable and possibly politically motivated violation of his First Amendment right to freedom of speech. Hoopes pleaded not guilty to the infraction at the St. George Justice Court, signaling he is prepared to go to trial. “I’ve beeped my horn at Back the Blue rallies,” Hoopes said. “I’ve seen people honk their horns at MAGA rallies in Idaho. I’ve gone to several ‘No Kings’ rallies, and watched more on YouTube, and everyone honks their horns. So people are honking their horns all across the nation, but I guess I can’t do that here in St. George.”

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: PETE WORSHIPS THE CRISTIAN BIBLE AND QUENTIN TARANTINO.

Donald Trump‘s Defense Secretary has quoted lines from the movie Pulp Fiction and falsely claimed they are from the Bible while giving sermon at the Pentagon. Pete Hegseth was speaking at a worship service at the government complex when he read the prayer. He said he had been given it by the “lead mission planner” of the rescue mission for two Air Force crew who were shot down over Iran. “The path of the downed aviator is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men…Blessed is he who, in the name of camaraderie and duty, shepherd the lost through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children.” Hegseth has been holding regular church services in the Pentagon in recent months. “And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to capture and destroy my brother. And you will know my call sign is Sandy 1 when I lay my vengeance upon thee, and amen.” The first few lines of the prayer were written by Quentin Tarantino in the film Pulp Fiction.

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