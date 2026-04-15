Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for April 15th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link

Plazapalooza 2026 at Snowbird – Link

The Phantom of the Opera at Eccles Theater – through 26 th – Link

Saturday the 18th:

Baby Animal Celebration at This Is The Place 2026 – Link

Know Good live at The Complex – Link

Real Salt Lake vs San Diego at America First Fields – Link

SoJo Earth Day Run 2026 – Link

South Jordan Spring Spectacular 2026 – Link

The Magical Music of Harry Potter at Abravanel Hall – Link

Sunday the 19th:

Disclosure live at The Complex – Link

Dragonfly Wellness 420 Festival – Link

Farmers Markets: