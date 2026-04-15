Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for April 15th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link
- Plazapalooza 2026 at Snowbird – Link
- The Phantom of the Opera at Eccles Theater – through 26th – Link
Saturday the 18th:
- Baby Animal Celebration at This Is The Place 2026 – Link
- Know Good live at The Complex – Link
- Real Salt Lake vs San Diego at America First Fields – Link
- SoJo Earth Day Run 2026 – Link
- South Jordan Spring Spectacular 2026 – Link
- The Magical Music of Harry Potter at Abravanel Hall – Link
Sunday the 19th:
Farmers Markets:
- 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link
- Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link