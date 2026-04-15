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Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for April 15th, 2026

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Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link 
  • Plazapalooza 2026 at Snowbird – Link
  • The Phantom of the Opera at Eccles Theater – through 26th – Link 

Saturday the 18th:

  • Baby Animal Celebration at This Is The Place 2026 – Link 
  • Know Good live at The Complex – Link 
  • Real Salt Lake vs San Diego at America First Fields – Link 
  • SoJo Earth Day Run 2026 – Link 
  • South Jordan Spring Spectacular 2026 – Link 
  • The Magical Music of Harry Potter at Abravanel Hall – Link 

Sunday the 19th: 

  • Disclosure live at The Complex – Link 
  • Dragonfly Wellness 420 Festival – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link
  • Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
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