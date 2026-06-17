Boner of the Day June 17th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: HE SHOULD BE IN PRISON FOR A NUMBER OF REASONS BUT PERHAPS THE MAIN REASON IS HE’S STUPID.

Grant Park in Chicago was disturbed recently when someone lit a large wooden cross on fire in the public park. Cross burnings in the U.S. have historically been used as symbols of hate toward Black people and have been connected to the Ku Klux Klan. A man claiming to be the culprit, a 21-year-old college student, said that he was protesting Donald Trump, and not making a racist statement. “I did know about this historical relevance… But I didn’t know the severity,” the man defended, “cause my protest has nothing to do with race.” He claims he was protesting against the ruling class and Christian nationalists and that he doesn’t consider what he did to be a hate crime. “I understand why it was interpreted that way, and I apologize for that, but no, the intent was not there.”

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Boner Candidate #2: STEALING STUFF FROM THE ELKO BONE YARD.

A woman in Elko, Nevada claimed to be a city worker to get into a cemetery and steal from gravesites. The woman had told the cemetery workers that she was employed by the city and was sent to clean around the graves. The woman then went about removing personal items from the memorials. Later, the city made it clear that the woman does not work for them and had no authorization to be removing anything from the cemetery. Multiple trash bags filled with the various stolen items were discovered throughout the cemetery lawn after she had finished her “cleaning.” The city’s parks and recreation department released a statement on the incident, saying, “We sincerely apologize for the distress and inconvenience this incident has caused. Our thoughts are with you during this time.”

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: RFK Jr. SHOWS EVERYONE THAT HE’S THE BOSS.

A woman from Florida, who contracted hantavirus, is being forcefully quarantined in a Nebraska medical center against her will under an order by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The same RFK Jr. who opposed Covid restrictions and compared wearing a medical mask to “living like like a slave,” has now personally signed an order to keep Angela Perryman quarantined despite medical officers from the Centers for Disease Control saying last week that she could safely go back to Florida and be monitored at home. Perryman’s attorney has also made it clear that Florida medical centers are willing to accept her and supervise her if she were to return home. Kennedy’s order did not give a reason, only stating that it was “necessary to protect public health.” “It clearly is a political statement,” Perryman’s attorney said, “because the medical reviewer made it very clear that there was no medical basis.”

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