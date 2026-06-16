Radio From Hell | 6.16.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show
We start with Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine and we listen to a Utah Word together from 2022, then crown the Boner of the Day. After that, we take your calls for the X Poll, what was the biggest lie you told your kids or were told by a parent, and challenge a listener to Beat Todd. Then, we finish with the Boner Recap, news and our Wellness Check.
Watch above or listen below!!!
Alaina Wood, beat gina, Bill Allred, boner of the day, Boner Recap, Caity 4 Short, Frank Crist, Gina Barberi, Kerry Bill Gina, Kerry Jackson, Live Radio Show, Lying to kids, Morning Radio, Morning Radio Show, Morning Show Hosts., news, Nightingale College, Parents lies, Puppy Cam, Radio From Hell, radio from hell live, Radio From Hell Podcast, rfh, RFH Podcast, SLC radio, sports, Utah Word of the Day, vax cam, Wellness Check, Wellness Check with Alaina Wood, X-Poll, X96, x96 live