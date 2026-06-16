Radio From Hell | 6.16.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start with Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine and we listen to a Utah Word together from 2022, then crown the Boner of the Day. After that, we take your calls for the X Poll, what was the biggest lie you told your kids or were told by a parent, and challenge a listener to Beat Todd. Then, we finish with the Boner Recap, news and our Wellness Check.

Watch above or listen below!!!