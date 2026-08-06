Boner of the Day for August 6th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: USING LITTLE DEBBIE FOR CRIMINAL ACTS IS ABOUT AS LOW AS A HUMAN CAN GO.
A delivery driver for Little Debbie’s in West Virginia is facing charges for illegally selling snacks to himself, and submitting false invoices that said products had been delivered to retailers. The former delivery driver, James Powell, was selling his stock of snacks at flea markets across Pennsylvania and created “fraudulent invoices involving Shop ‘n Save, Giant Eagle, and Walmart locations.” Little Debbie is seeking over $17,167, the total that was billed through invoices for deliveries that never occurred, as well as the profits he made selling the snacks.
Boner Candidate #2: WHY, OH WHY WOULD SOMEONE POISON TREES?
Lake Tahoe’s Burnt Cedar Beach, which sports a lush alpine forest and a crystal blue swimming cove, has been poisoned. In 2022, someone started repeatedly harming the trees at the beach by pouring a unknown, smelly substance into holes and at the bases of trees. Sixteen poisoned trees have been discovered this year. All but one of the trees that have been poisoned died within months and had to be chopped down. The total damage to the trees is estimated to be around $300,000. Staff members have been racing this week to remove the soil around the latest poisoned trees to hopefully spare them the same fate as the previous ones.
!!! WINNER !!!
Boner Candidate #3: I THINK WE KNOW EXACTLY WHY THE CONTRACT WASN’T RENEWED
The “Sewing Box” is no longer outfitting The Navy’s Blue Angels after 43 years. The Navy has started a new contract with Aquila International, a Virginia-based company. Todd Kelsey, a manager at Aquila International, says, “We’ve got a longer history with Blue Angels than people probably are aware…We’ve been supporting them since 2024 with different types of flight equipment.” In February, Kelsey attended the Navy’s “Industry Day” in San Diego. Blue Angels personnel met with him there to “identify a new manufacturer” and talk to potential new vendors. Sewing Box owner Candy Whitehurst, who currently makes the team’s suits, says she was not invited and completely unaware of the event. In 2025, the Sewing Box was awarded a one-year contract for $127,000 to make the suits. This year, Aquila International was awarded a contract worth up to $1.69 million over five years. “They never offered me that,” Whitehurst said. “I have problems with getting paid when I send them my invoices.”