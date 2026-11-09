Geek News on the Radio from November 9th, 2026

Robert Eggers Werwulf Trailer
Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure
Maya Hawke to star in Magic the Gathering Live action Movie
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Robopocalypse TV Series in the works
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A John Wick Animated Prequel Film
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