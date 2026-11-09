Boner Candidate #1: PEDAL ON YOUR LEFT PEDALS HATE

A protest calling for a boycott of restaurants that organizers said supported Israel was overwhelmed by counterprotesters, who came to buy food from the targeted businesses. Marti Lieberman founded Mac Mart in 2013, selling comfort food from a truck to college students. Today, she peddles her specialty macaroni and cheese dishes from a kiosk near Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square. A little-known activist group called Philly Bike on Your Left held a “boycott ride” targeting six restaurants in the Rittenhouse area. “These Zionist establishments must go!” declared the group’s Instagram post, which included Mac Mart by name. Some of the restaurants targeted had partnered with Israeli groups over the years. Some had simply raised funds for victims of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. Others, like Mac Mart, had provided no apparent material support to any Israeli institutions. The Prayers for Peace Alliance, a local Palestinian-Jewish collective that didn’t support the bike rally, said in a statement that while boycotts can be valuable tools for social change, “to be effective, boycotts must be targeted toward companies with the greatest complicity in injustice.”

Read Here

Boner Candidate #2: DON SAYS ‘HE’S AN HONORABLE GUY,’ AND GINA SAYS, ‘WHEN YOU GET A LOOK AT THE SPY, CAN YOU BLAME HIM?

Nvidia said on Sunday that it was opening an investigation into its chief executive and co-founder, Jensen Huang, after he acknowledged to the company’s board that he had been intimate with a business executive who U.S. intelligence determined was a Chinese spy. In a message to the company, Mr. Huang apologized. “I was unfaithful to my wife,” he said. “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.” Public scrutiny of Mr. Huang’s ties with Ms. Alice Huang began after news outlets first reported last month that American intelligence agencies had discovered that Mr. Huang had developed a close relationship with a Chinese citizen and chip buyer, who U.S. officials concluded was gathering intelligence for Beijing. Nvidia’s board said that it had “no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised,” but that “the board’s inquiry will examine all available information.” It said Mr. Huang “fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it.”

Read Here

Boner Candidate #3: CRAIG W. NEEDS TO BE PUT AWAY FOR A LONG TIME

The Bureau of Land Management is asking for the public’s help identifying whoever scratched names into or near ancient petroglyphs at two sites near Moab, leaving damage that conservation work may not fully erase. The group announced Nov. 6 that it is investigating separate incidents at the Bear Panel along Highway 279 and at a site near Hell’s Revenge in the Sand Flats area. A spokesperson for the bureau said someone scratched graffiti near the bear petroglyph and directly beside a depiction of a bighorn sheep at the Bear Panel in the Wall Street area. At the site near Sand Flats, a first name and initial cover several images, including a humanlike figure with head adornments and a geometric figure.“While the appearance of this type of vandalism can often be reduced, it cannot always be fully removed,” the spokesperson said. Visitors should not attempt to remove the graffiti themselves because doing so could further damage the rock surface and underlying imagery, the agency warned. The sites hold significance for descendant tribes and pueblos, whose oral histories, ancestral migrations and continuing stewardship connect them to the cultural landscapes of Grand and San Juan counties, the spokesperson said. Some tribes, including the Hopi Tribe, view petroglyphs and pictographs as footprints of ancestral migrations.

Read Here