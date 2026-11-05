Geek News on the Radio from November 5th, 2026

Potential Iceman Casting for MCU’s X-Men In the Works
While not official, Ben Wang is reportedly in negotiations to portray Bobby Drake, AKA Iceman in the upcoming 2028 MCU X-Men movie.
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Grand Theft Auto VI PlayStation 5 File Size Revealed
The upcoming game will reportedly have a staggering 210 gigabyte file on the PlayStation 5 console
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