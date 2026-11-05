Sean Means Movie Reviews from November 5th, 2026

What’s opening:

• The Cat in the Hat •

Another animated effort to put Dr. Seuss’s disruptive feline on the big screen. I chose to go see something else that night. In theaters. Didn’t see it.

Directed by: Alessandro Carloni, Erica Rivinoja

Starring: Bill Hader, Xochitl Gomez, Tiago Martinez

• Jimmy •

A very cornball biographical drama about the actor Jimmy Stewart, focusing on his World War II military service, flying bombers over Germany. In theaters. Two stars.

Directed by: Aaron Burns

Starring: KJ Apa, Max Casella, Kara Killmer

• Ramayana: Rise of a Legend •

Directed by: Nitesh Tiwari

Starring: Sai Pallavi, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash

A three-hour spectacular from India, based on the Hindu epic about the noble Prince Rama and the evil King Ravana, who wants to destroy the gods. The biggest problem is four words: “End of Part 1.” In theaters. Three stars.

• Fatherland •

The author Thomas Mann and his daughter return to Germany after the war, and see a divided country and deal with their own family division. Beautiful and brief, only 82 minutes. At the Broadway. Three and a half stars.

Directed by: Paweł Pawlikowski

Starring: Sandra Hüller, Hanns Zischler, August Diehl

• Once Upon a Time in Harlem •

In 1972, a filmmaker invited figures from the Harlem Renaissance to a cocktail party at Duke Ellington’s apartment. Hearing the conversations, half-a-century later, is like eavesdropping on history. You have to see it. At the Broadway, four stars.

Directed by: David Greaves, Liani Greaves, William Greaves

Starring: Romare Bearden, Arna Bontemps, John Henrik Clarke

• Wild Horse Nine •

John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell as CIA agents in 1973, hanging out at Easter Island just before a coup in Chile. Funny and cynical, from Martin McDonagh, the director of “Three Billboards” and “The Banshees of Inisherin.” In theaters. Three and a half stars.

Directed by: Martin McDonagh

Starring: John Malkovich, Sam Rockwell, Steve Buscemi

• La Bola Negra •

An early Oscar favorite, this drama runs three parallel stories that deal with the Spanish Civil War and its aftermath. Great performances, including cameos from Penélope Cruz and Glenn Close. In theaters now; Dec. 2 on Netflix. Three and a half stars.

Directed by: Javier Ambrossi, Javier Calvo

Starring: Guitarricadelafuente, Lorenzo Zurzolo, Javier Butler

• Godzilla Minus Zero •

If you like your Godzilla movies serious, this is for you. A sequel to 2023’s “Godzilla Minus One,” this is set in 1949, with some of the people from the first movie realizing that Godzilla may not be dead — and that there are other monsters out there. Ear-splitting sound, and worth it. In theaters. Three and a half stars.

Directed by: Takashi Yamazaki

Starring: Minami Hamabe, Jun Kunimura, Ryûnosuke Kamiki

Next week:

• Being Heumann • Comedy-drama about the first disabled-rights protests in the ‘70s.

• Ebenezer • Johnny Depp as Scrooge.

• How to Rob a Bank • Heist thriller with internet overtones.