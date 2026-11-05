Boner of the Day from November 5th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: OH MARTHA, YOU’RE JUST MAKING IT WORSE.

After dressing as a homeless person for Halloween and taking flack, Martha Steward tried to explain her reasoning for doing so. According to an article on Good Parts Media, after Craig Melvin got chocolate on her outfit “she explained that she had ‘only 10 minutes’ to get ready for the gathering, so she figured that the ‘easiest costume’ was ‘a bum.'” The article continues with Marth saying, “I looked at myself. I said, ‘You really look hungry and homeless. So I wrote a sign that said ‘I’m hungry.’”

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Boner Candidate #2: HE DISRESPECTED ME SO I TRIED TO SCARE HIM.

A man in Salt Lake City shot his room mate after locking him out of their apartment. The victim, Kade Tuttle, was locked out of the apartment he shared with James Stacey Riedman, who “said he locked Tuttle out of the apartment for safety reasons and believed he was being taken advantage of,” according to the article on Fox13now.com. Tuttle called the police when he couldn’t get in and when they came, he had been shot and was dead. After Tuttle threatened to use force to get back inside, Riedman “fired one round through the front door, hoping to “scare” Tuttle. Despite hearing a gasp from outside, Riedman allegedly did not open the door to see if Tuttle had been injured, and did not call police.” He eventually gave himself up and was arrested.

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!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: HEY I STAYED AROUND TIL SHE PICKED THE KID UP

According to a story on Fox13now.com, A Utah man named Siliato Tavale, was seen leaving his “his 6-month-old baby on a street curb inside Hill Air Force Base.” Tavale texted “a photo of the baby on the curb to the mother and told her to ‘grab the child.'” Tavale confessed to dropping the baby off after he was arrested, “but claimed he had stayed in the area until he saw the mother pick up the child.”

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