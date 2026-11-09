Bill Frost TV from November 9th, 2026

Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death (New Docuseries, Tuesday Nov. 10)
We Chose to Go to the Moon (Special, Tuesday Nov. 10, PBS)
Janell James: How Romantic (Stand-up Special, Tuesday Nov. 10, Netflix)
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Season 3, Wednesday Nov. 11, Prime Video)
Rivals (Season 2 Pt. 2, Wednesday Nov. 11, Hulu)
The Good Daughter (New Series, Thursday Nov. 12, Peacock)
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County (New Series, Thursday Nov. 12, Hulu)
12 12 12 (New Series, Friday Nov. 13, Apple TV)
Cunk on Cinema (New Series, Sunday Nov. 15, Netflix)
The Chosen (Season 6, Sunday Nov. 15, Prime Video)
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