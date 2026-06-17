Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for June 17th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

Alex Warren – tonight – Utah First

DoKnow – The Depot – Friday, June 19th ( comedy show) *21+

The Dead South – Sandy Amphitheater

Rod Stewart w/ Richard Marx – Utah First

Club 90’s Presents Michael Jackson Night – The Depot – Saturday, June 20 th * 18+

Watchhouse – Sandy Amphitheater

Dance Gavin Dance – The Union – Tuesday, June 23rd

On sale Thursday at 10am:

Ryan Beatty – The Depot – September 18th

Sleeping With Sirens – The Union – October 8th

On sale Friday at 10am:

Polyphia – The Union – September 16

Judah & The Lion – The Depot – October 8th

Imminence – The Union – December 1st

On Sale Monday at 10am:

Isaiah Rashad The Complex – September 23rd

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link

2026 Woodland Fairy Festival at Gardner Village – 15 th – 6/27 – Link

Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link WELCOME TO THE DOLLHOUSE (1995) vs. GUMMO (1997)

Drunken Shakespeare: TWELFTH NIGHT – 12 th – 28 th – Link

2026 Utah Arts Festival – 18 th -21 st – Link

Campfire Cookouts 2026 at Brighton Resort – 19 th – 8/01 – Link

WestFest 2026 – 17 th – 21 st – Link

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves In Concert – 19 th and 20 th – Link

Ashley Gavin at Wise Guys – 18 th – 20 th – Link

Smoke & Sound 2026 at Brighton Resort – 20 th – 8/16 – Link

Friday the 19th:

Salt Lake Juneteenth Celebration & Black Owned Business Expo at the Gateway- Link

Saturday the 20th:

4th Annual Mariachi Festival at Eccles Theater – Link

2026 Herriman Yeti Run – Link

Cecret Souls, Magda-Vega, Unseen Corners at Ice Haus – Link

Millcreek Pride Celebration 2026 at Millcreek Commons – Link

Pack Was Here – Celebrating 18 Years of the Derby Depot – Link

Wine Tasting with X96’s Radio from Hell – Link

Farmers Markets:

Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link

New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link

2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1 st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link

9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link

2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link

Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/