Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for June 17th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
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Shows This Week:
- Alex Warren – tonight – Utah First
- DoKnow – The Depot – Friday, June 19th ( comedy show) *21+
- The Dead South – Sandy Amphitheater
- Rod Stewart w/ Richard Marx – Utah First
- Club 90’s Presents Michael Jackson Night – The Depot – Saturday, June 20th * 18+
- Watchhouse – Sandy Amphitheater
- Dance Gavin Dance – The Union – Tuesday, June 23rd
On sale Thursday at 10am:
- Ryan Beatty – The Depot – September 18th
- Sleeping With Sirens – The Union – October 8th
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Polyphia – The Union – September 16
- Judah & The Lion – The Depot – October 8th
- Imminence – The Union – December 1st
On Sale Monday at 10am:
- Isaiah Rashad The Complex – September 23rd
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link
- 2026 Woodland Fairy Festival at Gardner Village – 15th – 6/27 – Link
- Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link
- WELCOME TO THE DOLLHOUSE (1995) vs. GUMMO (1997)
- Drunken Shakespeare: TWELFTH NIGHT – 12th – 28th – Link
- 2026 Utah Arts Festival – 18th-21st – Link
- Campfire Cookouts 2026 at Brighton Resort – 19th – 8/01 – Link
- WestFest 2026 – 17th – 21st – Link
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves In Concert – 19th and 20th – Link
- Ashley Gavin at Wise Guys – 18th – 20th – Link
- Smoke & Sound 2026 at Brighton Resort – 20th – 8/16 – Link
Friday the 19th:
- Salt Lake Juneteenth Celebration & Black Owned Business Expo at the Gateway- Link
Saturday the 20th:
- 4th Annual Mariachi Festival at Eccles Theater – Link
- 2026 Herriman Yeti Run – Link
- Cecret Souls, Magda-Vega, Unseen Corners at Ice Haus – Link
- Millcreek Pride Celebration 2026 at Millcreek Commons – Link
- Pack Was Here – Celebrating 18 Years of the Derby Depot – Link
- Wine Tasting with X96’s Radio from Hell – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
- New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link
- 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link
- 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/