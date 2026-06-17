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Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for June 17th, 2026

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Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

  • Alex Warren – tonight – Utah First
  • DoKnow – The Depot – Friday, June 19th ( comedy show) *21+
  • The Dead South – Sandy Amphitheater
  • Rod Stewart w/ Richard Marx – Utah First
  • Club 90’s Presents Michael Jackson Night – The Depot – Saturday, June 20th * 18+
  • Watchhouse – Sandy Amphitheater
  • Dance Gavin Dance – The Union – Tuesday, June 23rd

 

On sale Thursday at 10am:

  • Ryan Beatty –  The Depot – September 18th
  • Sleeping With Sirens – The Union – October 8th
On sale Friday at 10am:
  • Polyphia – The Union –  September 16
  • Judah & The Lion – The Depot – October 8th
  • Imminence – The Union – December 1st
 
On Sale Monday at 10am: 
  • Isaiah Rashad The Complex – September 23rd

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link 
  • 2026 Woodland Fairy Festival at Gardner Village – 15th – 6/27 – Link 
  • Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link 
    • WELCOME TO THE DOLLHOUSE (1995) vs. GUMMO (1997) 
  • Drunken Shakespeare: TWELFTH NIGHT – 12th – 28th – Link 
  • 2026 Utah Arts Festival – 18th-21st – Link
  • Campfire Cookouts 2026 at Brighton Resort – 19th – 8/01 – Link 
  • WestFest 2026 – 17th – 21st – Link 
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves In Concert – 19th and 20th – Link 
  • Ashley Gavin at Wise Guys – 18th – 20th – Link 
  • Smoke & Sound 2026 at Brighton Resort – 20th – 8/16 – Link 

Friday the 19th: 

  • Salt Lake Juneteenth Celebration & Black Owned Business Expo at the Gateway- Link 

Saturday the 20th: 

  • 4th Annual Mariachi Festival at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • 2026 Herriman Yeti Run – Link 
  • Cecret Souls, Magda-Vega, Unseen Corners at Ice Haus – Link 
  • Millcreek Pride Celebration 2026 at Millcreek Commons – Link 
  • Pack Was Here – Celebrating 18 Years of the Derby Depot – Link 
  • Wine Tasting with X96’s Radio from Hell – Link 

 

Farmers Markets:  

  • Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link 
  • New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link 
  • 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link 
  • 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link 

Sourceshttps://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/ 

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