Boner of the Day From September 23rd, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: ‘I THINK THAT’S MY FOOD RIGHT THERE

Glenn Ndibnu, has gone viral following a social media post showing him filming himself picking up his doordash delivery from the driver. The driver was involved in a crash that totaled their car. the driver, William Koroma, who launched a GoFundMe campaign to help replace the car that was totaled in the crash. Ndibnu felt guilty for going to pick up his food from the scene as expressed in his video multiple times.“My vehicle experienced brake failure, and I was involved in a major accident,” Koroma wrote on the GoFundMe page. “My car was totaled, and I am deeply grateful that I survived and that no one else was seriously injured.”

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Boner Candidate #2: THE DARK SIDE OF DOLLY.

Former Head of Security for Dolly Parton, Bryan Seaver is being sued following alleged violent threats and invoking his military background. As of Sepetember 22nd, She’s Alive, LLC (SAL), which Parton designed to protect her legacy after her death, filed a lawsuit against Seaver, alleging he became “emboldened” after she died on Aug. 25 at age 80, and that his behavior ultimately led to his termination. SAL also filed for a temporary restraining order against Seaver, which was granted on Sept. 22. He is accused of making “threats of real-world violence” to Parton’s staff, partners, legal and business advisors, allegedly often invoking his background as a military contractor.

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: WHAT A SUPER FUN HUNT GOD HAS GIVEN US!

Kristi Noem, Self-confessed dog killer, has launched into a tantrum after her brag about killing another animal backfired. She posted on social media following her “Super fun hunt.” the post included images of her beside the Elk she had slain with a crossbow. Anyone who disagreed with hunting was labeled “ignorant and uninformed.” Noem, recounted in her memoir a disturbing account of taking her young dog Cricket to a pit in her yard and shooting it dead because it was “untrainable,” wrote: “For those of you who choose to be ignorant and uninformed and critical, of course this beautiful animal will nourish our family and many others we will share with. These majestic animals are incredible and I’ve so loved learning their ways from my father, sharing memories in the mountains with him and my brothers and now my friends.” Noem lists hunting as the top priority in her Instagram biography.“Hunting and Horses, Government and Grankids, Fishing and FREEDOM! God bless America!” it reads.

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