Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from September 23rd, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

Candlebox -The Depot – Wednesday, September 23rd

Isaiah Rashad – The Complex

Girl Winter Ski Film – The Depot – Thursday, September 24th

Killswitch Engage – The Union

Level 1 Freeski Film – The Depot – Friday, September 25th

Bowling for Soup – The Union

Cardinal Bloom at The Depot on Saturday, September 26th

Hail the Sun at The Complex

$uicideboys present Grey Day Tour 26 w/ Shoreline Mafia – Shakewell – Drain – Black Kray, Slim Gucci.

PRESEIDENT at The Depot on Monday, September 28 th

Chance The Rapper – The Union – Tuesday. September 29

Wu-Tang – The Final Chamber Tour w/ Bone Thugs N Harmony – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2026 – weekends through 10/11 – Link

Not Oktoberfest – 2026 through 10/11- Link

Haunted Houses Opening: 2026 Castle of Chaos Haunted House – Link Nightmare on 13th’s Day Haunt: No Scares, All Atmosphere – Link

Utah State Fair 2026 – through 10/20 – Link

2026 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link A Nightmare on Elm Street vs. Idle Hands



Farmers Markets:

2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link

2026 West Valley Farmers Market – Thursdays 5-9pm – through 10/08 – Link

Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link

2026 South Jordan Farmer’s Market – Saturdays through 10/10 – Link

New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link

2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1 st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link

9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link

2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link

SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link

Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/