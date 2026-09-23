Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from September 23rd, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Shows This Week:
- Candlebox -The Depot – Wednesday, September 23rd
- Isaiah Rashad – The Complex
- Girl Winter Ski Film – The Depot – Thursday, September 24th
- Killswitch Engage – The Union
- Level 1 Freeski Film – The Depot – Friday, September 25th
- Bowling for Soup – The Union
- Cardinal Bloom at The Depot on Saturday, September 26th
- Hail the Sun at The Complex
- $uicideboys present Grey Day Tour 26 w/ Shoreline Mafia – Shakewell – Drain – Black Kray, Slim Gucci.
- PRESEIDENT at The Depot on Monday, September 28th
- Chance The Rapper – The Union – Tuesday. September 29
- Wu-Tang – The Final Chamber Tour w/ Bone Thugs N Harmony – Utah First
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2026 – weekends through 10/11 – Link
- Not Oktoberfest – 2026 through 10/11- Link
- Haunted Houses Opening:
- Utah State Fair 2026 – through 10/20 – Link
- 2026 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link
- A Nightmare on Elm Street vs. Idle Hands
Farmers Markets:
- 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link
- 2026 West Valley Farmers Market – Thursdays 5-9pm – through 10/08 – Link
- Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
- 2026 South Jordan Farmer’s Market – Saturdays through 10/10 – Link
- New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link
- 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link
- 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
- SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link
Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/