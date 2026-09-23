Alt. Rock News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from September 23rd, 2026

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Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

  • Candlebox -The Depot – Wednesday, September 23rd
  • Isaiah Rashad – The Complex
  • Girl Winter Ski Film – The Depot – Thursday, September 24th
  • Killswitch Engage – The Union
  • Level 1 Freeski Film – The Depot – Friday, September 25th
  • Bowling for Soup – The Union
  • Cardinal Bloom at The Depot on Saturday, September 26th
  • Hail the Sun at The Complex
  • $uicideboys present Grey Day Tour 26 w/ Shoreline Mafia – Shakewell – Drain – Black Kray, Slim Gucci.
  • PRESEIDENT at The Depot on Monday, September 28th
  • Chance The Rapper – The Union – Tuesday. September 29
  • Wu-Tang – The Final Chamber Tour w/ Bone Thugs N Harmony – Utah First

 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2026 – weekends through 10/11 – Link 
  • Not Oktoberfest – 2026 through 10/11- Link 
  • Haunted Houses Opening: 
    • 2026 Castle of Chaos Haunted House – Link 
    • Nightmare on 13th’s Day Haunt: No Scares, All Atmosphere – Link 
  • Utah State Fair 2026 – through 10/20 – Link 
  • 2026 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link 
    • A Nightmare on Elm Street vs. Idle Hands

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link
  • 2026 West Valley Farmers Market – Thursdays 5-9pm – through 10/08 – Link 
  • Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
  • 2026 South Jordan Farmer’s Market – Saturdays through 10/10 – Link 
  • New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link 
  • 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link 
  • 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
  • SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link 

Sourceshttps://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/ 

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