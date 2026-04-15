Boner Candidate #1: OKAY SMART-GUY…YOU TELL ME WHICH ONE IS THE LIVER AND WHICH ONE IS THE SPLEEN.

A Florida surgeon faces manslaughter charges after a fatal surgery. Thomas Shaknovsky, 44, was indicted by a grand jury after b0tching the surgery of a 70 year old William Bryan when he removed the patient’s liver instead of his spleen during a laparoscopic splenectomy. This caused, “catastrophic blood loss and the patient’s death on the operating table.” Shaknovsky had his medical license removed in an emergency order that detailed how he had allegedly insisted that he press on with the operation after he had made the mistake. “Dr Shaknovsky removed an organ he believed to be the spleen, but due to his shock and the chaos, he was unable to properly identify the organ,” prosecutors said. It is also alleged that Shaknovsky “proceeded with labeling the removed liver specimen as a ‘spleen’”, and told Bryan’s wife after the procedure that the “spleen” was so diseased that it was four times bigger than usual, and had migrated to the other side of Bryan’s body.

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #2: IF I NEED A TRANSFUSION, MAKE SURE I GET CLEAN BLOOD.

An increasing number of patients are requesting “unvaccinated blood” when requiring a blood transfusion, supposedly delaying care and posing more risk for patients. There is no evidence that unvaccinated blood has any health benefit, and there is currently no process for checking if donated blood comes from vaccinated or unvaccinated donors. Vanderbilt University in Tennessee received 15 requests for unvaccinated blood between 2024 and 2025. More than half of these requests were from or for children. 13 of these patients received blood donated specifically for them by family members. This can be risky, because most direct donors are giving blood for the first time, and their donations are more likely to contain “potentially harmful pathogens.” Two of these patients became much sicker after these direct unvaccinated donations. One patient developed anemia, a condition where the body lacks red blood cells, and the other developed hemodynamic shock, a condition in which there is insufficient blood flow in the body, potentially leading to organ failure.

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Boner Candidate #3: I’M THE DEESH; THE DESHIN; I’M THE DESIGNATED DROVER..DRIVER!

A man in West Valley City, claiming to be a designated driver, is arrested and charged with a DUI. A Utah Highway Patrol trooper saw a group of three vehicles traveling at an “extremely high rate of speed.” According to the trooper, the highest speed was clocked between 124 and 126 mph. He stopped the car that appeared to be going the fastest out of the trio, and reported smelling an”odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside the vehicle,” and that the driver’s eyes appeared “glossy and slightly bloodshot.” The driver told the trooper that the group was on their way home from a club, and that he was the “designated driver and that he had not been drinking.” When asked to step outside of the car, the driver failed multiple aspects of a field sobriety test. A preliminary breath test also measured twice the legal Utah limit. The driver was arrested on one DUI charge, as well as Reckless Driving, and Speeding.

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