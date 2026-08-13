Boner of the Day for August 13th, 2026

Boner Candidates #1: YOU CAN WATCH YOUR CHILD BEING BORN IF YOU PROMISE TO BEHAVE.

A man in Minnesota, Dillon Field, was permitted to be present for his child’s birth by his wife if he behaved properly. However, police were then called to their hospital delivery room by his mother in law who reported an assault by Field during the birth. The incident wasn’t an isolated one, with Field’s wife reported previous incidents of abuse that had lead to her moving out, including a case where he tackled her while pregnant. During the birth he was kicked out once after he “immediately got verbally aggressive” with his mother in law. After being let back in he allegedly shoved the mother in law and tried to lock himself and his wife in the bathroom.

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Boner Candidate #2: THIS FATHER HAS OBVIOUSLY FAILED AS A PARENT…BY NOT TEACHING HIS CHILD WELL ENOUGH.

A Clearfield Utah man, Jerad Dean Strickland, is facing charges for assaulting his 14 year old daughter and her friends after they got scammed out of money he provided them to buy marijuana. Strickland’s daughter says she and her friends were given $140 to buy the marijuana but after they were scammed out of the money by someone online, Strickland, who had been drinking, became enraged. According to Fox13 “Strickland yelled and lectured them for about an hour about being stupid and not knowing the correct way to buy drugs. Eventually, Strickland calmed down and rolled the group of teens a joint for them to smoke. ” Things later became physical after the intoxicated Strickland shoved some of his daughters friends and even held her by the throat for a time. He was later arrested at his house.

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: IS THE WELL-BEING OF EVERY SAILOR REALLY A PRIORITY?

The families of US sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln are concerned for their well being after an extensive time at sea. The vessel left San Diego in November of 2025 and is still at sea. According to Newsweek, “Relatives of the roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines who have spent more than eight months aboard the Lincoln have raised the alarm over supply shortages, long work schedules and fears over the potential for self-harm, in multiple reports published in the past week.” Two sailors have allegedly attempted suicide by trying to jump overboard. However, a spokesperson for the Navy said “Based on information available to the command, we have not identified an increase in reported suicidal ideation or suicide attempts aboard the ship.” He went on to say “We take every service member’s well-being seriously and have religious, medical and mental health professionals available to assess and address concerns as they arise.” Democratic representative Mike Levin posted that the sailors are dealing with poor sanitation and hygiene access conditions.

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