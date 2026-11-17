On today’s Radio From Hell Show
We start with Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine and Kerry has the latest Geek News for us, just before we crown the Boner of the Day. After that, JD is back with his Tech Talk, we challenge a listener to Beat Gina, then we take a look at a couple of lists related to Thanksgiving and celebrity first jobs! And we finish with the Boner Recap and news.
Watch above or listen below!!!
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