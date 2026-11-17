It’s time once more to play Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- A full top to bottom remake of the 1998 classic N64 title
- Control hero Link as he tries to save Princess Zelda and all of Hyrule both as a child and as an adult
- Out now on Nintendo Switch 2
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T4Eh0M-Sh_g
The biggest game ever, GTA VI is out this month!
- The latest installment in the GTA franchise sees a Bonnie and Clyde couple take on Miami
- Enormous map, extensive storyline, and a whole lotta Florida Man nonsense
- Out November 19 on PS5 and Xbox
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rz1B4B2yBZY
Star Trek fans no longer have to browse Wikipedia like a Dunsel
- This Wikipedia skin adds animations and sounds to Wikipedia, making it far trekkier to use
- https://dinoignacio.com/lcars/?source=wp
If you lost a pet recently, Light a Paw is just what you need
- Wander the memorial where hundreds of people have shared their lost pets.
- Leave candles, flowers, notes, and more
- Share little stories about your own pet or just appreciate others’
- https://lightapaw.com/
WordArt is back y’all!
- The classic 1997 text modifier, now in a much more robust format
- Write, save, export your own cool word art!
- https://titleart.dvy.io/