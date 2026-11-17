It’s time once more to play Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

A full top to bottom remake of the 1998 classic N64 title

Control hero Link as he tries to save Princess Zelda and all of Hyrule both as a child and as an adult

Out now on Nintendo Switch 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T4Eh0M-Sh_g

The biggest game ever, GTA VI is out this month!

The latest installment in the GTA franchise sees a Bonnie and Clyde couple take on Miami

Enormous map, extensive storyline, and a whole lotta Florida Man nonsense

Out November 19 on PS5 and Xbox

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rz1B4B2yBZY

Star Trek fans no longer have to browse Wikipedia like a Dunsel

This Wikipedia skin adds animations and sounds to Wikipedia, making it far trekkier to use

https://dinoignacio.com/lcars/?source=wp

If you lost a pet recently, Light a Paw is just what you need