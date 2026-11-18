Boner Candidate #1: HE STARTED UP A TREE AND ENDED IN JAIL

A Washington man allegedly climbed 40ft up a tree to get away from his “baby momma,” then jumped onto parked buses before his plan ended in handcuffs. After some convincing to get down to ground level, shown on police bodycam footage that captured the unusual encounter, included the man giggling as he was taken into custody and explaining that his child’s mother had been following him. He also claimed he had a no-contact order against her. Officials had not immediately verified those assertions. His escape plan had branches, but no exit strategy. Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Carly Cappetto, told news outlets they haven’t publicly identified the tree climber.

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Boner Candidate #2: “YOU ARE AWARE THAT THERE ARE CAMERAS IN BANKS, RIGHT?”

Officer Arron Swartz Jr., A Detroit police officer, resigned this month after being caught on bank surveillance video taking a wallet that did not belong to him. Swartz said he “accidentally picked up the wallet” and denied using it to make any purchases. He was accused of using a credit card found inside the wallet to make two failed $5,000 charges at a car dealership registered in his name. He resigned before an internal investigation could be completed, and prosecution was declined after the wallet’s owner chose not to press charges. When they investigated, Troy police found that bank surveillance video showed that Swartz Jr.—off duty and conducting his own banking at the time—was there and was observed taking the wallet off a counter where it had been left behind. A Troy detective called officer Swartz, who denied any knowledge of the wallet, and recorded the call. “You are aware that there’s a lot of cameras in banks, in bank lobbies, right?” asked the detective. “Yes, I’m sorry. What are you trying to say?” Swartz replied. “You’re on camera,” the detective told Swartz by phone. “You’re picking up a wallet that’s left behind.” a shot moment later, the detective asked Swartz what he did for a living. “Police officer,” Swartz replied. “Come on man!” the Troy detective said. “What are you doing dude?” Despite all the evidence against Swartz, he avoided prosecution after the man whose wallet he picked up declined to press charges. Swartz was never charged with or convicted of anything.

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!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: “WE STILL GOTTA LIVE OUR LIVES.”

Markwayne Mullin, the homeland security secretary, on Tuesday defended his decision to use a government plane to fly to a football game over the weekend as airports were still crowded following a nationwide ground stop. “I would have never taken airspace if the airspace wasn’t open,” Mr. Mullin said on Tuesday in an interview, “We still gotta live our lives at the same time.” The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that Mr. Mullin “abides by all ethics requirements” and is required by law to travel on government airplanes. Mullins held a briefing with Sean Duffy, the transportation secretary, later in the day to explain that the problem had appeared to arise from an upgrade of the Federal Aviation Administration’s system. Mr. Duffy said over the weekend that the problems began after a routine router upgrade at a radio facility in El Dorado, Ark., appeared to overload the system.

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