Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Live Nation Shows This Week:

Arcangel – The Unionb-bWednesday November 18th (sold out)

Underoath with August Burns Red + Atreyu + As Cities Burn – The Union – Thursday, November 19th

Switchfoot & Anberlin -The Complex

Punchis! Punchis! Banda Rave The Depot -vFriday, November 20 th *18+ ( Latin Rave Night)

The Pranksters – The Depot – Tuesday, November 24 th *21+ ( Grateful Dead Cover Band)

Kush – The Depot – Wednesday, November 25th *21+ ( Club Classic Queer DJ Night)

On sale Friday at 10am:

Tori Kelly – The Depot – May 9th

John Michael Howell – The Depot – May 25th

Chicago – Sandy Amphitheater June 15th

BigXthaPlug – The Union – May 3rd

Ben Rector – Sandy Amphitheater – July 16th + July 17th

Jhené Aiko – Maverik Center – May 19 th

Megadeth w/Anthrax + Kerry King – Utah First – May 24th

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

2026 Holiday Tea at The Grand America (through 1/03) – Link

Aquarium Lantern Festival 2026 (through 1/09) – Link

Ice Skating at the Gallivan Center (through 3/13) – Link

2026 Christmas in Color (Drive Thru Light Show) Starts Friday 20 th (through 12/30) – Link

Magical Lantern Nights Festival at State Fair Park (through 1/10) – Link

Christmas in the Village 2026 at Gardner Village – Link

Wednesday the 18th:

Rachel Maddow: Department of Fate at Kingsbury Hall – Link

RiFF RAFF at Metro Music Hall – Link

Utah Mammoth vs. Colorado Avalanche at the Delta Center – Link

Friday the 20th:

Nikki Glaser: The Stunning Tour at Eccles Theater – Link

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns at the Delta Center – Link

Saturday the 21st:

LNE Ollie at Soundwell – Link

LNE Brandon at Sky SLC – Link

Nikki Glaser: The Stunning Tour at Eccles Theater – Link

Almost Monday live at The Complex – Link

Diwali Celebration 2026 at City Library – Link

Krooked Kings at Metro Music Hall – Link

SoJo Turkey Run 2026 – Link

Utah Mammoth vs. Anaheim Ducks at Delta Center – Link

Sunday the 22nd:

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks at the Delta Center – Link

Farmers Markets:

Salt Lake Winter Farmers Market (Saturdays, Nov. 14 – April 17) – Link

Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/