Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
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Live Nation Shows This Week:
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Arcangel – The Unionb-bWednesday November 18th (sold out)
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Underoath with August Burns Red + Atreyu + As Cities Burn – The Union – Thursday, November 19th
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Switchfoot & Anberlin -The Complex
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Punchis! Punchis! Banda Rave The Depot -vFriday, November 20th *18+ ( Latin Rave Night)
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The Pranksters – The Depot – Tuesday, November 24th *21+ ( Grateful Dead Cover Band)
- Kush – The Depot – Wednesday, November 25th *21+ ( Club Classic Queer DJ Night)
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Tori Kelly – The Depot – May 9th
- John Michael Howell – The Depot – May 25th
- Chicago – Sandy Amphitheater June 15th
- BigXthaPlug – The Union – May 3rd
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Ben Rector – Sandy Amphitheater – July 16th + July 17th
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Jhené Aiko – Maverik Center – May 19th
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Megadeth w/Anthrax + Kerry King – Utah First – May 24th
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- 2026 Holiday Tea at The Grand America (through 1/03)– Link
- Aquarium Lantern Festival 2026 (through 1/09) – Link
- Ice Skating at the Gallivan Center (through 3/13) – Link
- 2026 Christmas in Color (Drive Thru Light Show) Starts Friday 20th (through 12/30) – Link
- Magical Lantern Nights Festival at State Fair Park (through 1/10) – Link
- Christmas in the Village 2026 at Gardner Village – Link
Wednesday the 18th:
- Rachel Maddow: Department of Fate at Kingsbury Hall – Link
- RiFF RAFF at Metro Music Hall – Link
- Utah Mammoth vs. Colorado Avalanche at the Delta Center – Link
Friday the 20th:
- Nikki Glaser: The Stunning Tour at Eccles Theater – Link
- Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns at the Delta Center – Link
Saturday the 21st:
- LNE Ollie at Soundwell – Link
- LNE Brandon at Sky SLC – Link
- Nikki Glaser: The Stunning Tour at Eccles Theater – Link
- Almost Monday live at The Complex – Link
- Diwali Celebration 2026 at City Library – Link
- Krooked Kings at Metro Music Hall – Link
- SoJo Turkey Run 2026 – Link
- Utah Mammoth vs. Anaheim Ducks at Delta Center – Link
Sunday the 22nd:
- Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks at the Delta Center – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Salt Lake Winter Farmers Market (Saturdays, Nov. 14 – April 17) – Link
Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/