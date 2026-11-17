Official Trailer #2 for Ray Gunn
Frist Trailer for Pixar’s Gatto
James Gunn Says he is Relieved to leave DC Studios
After the announcement last week that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be leaving DC Studios, James Gunn reveals that he feels “incredibly relieved.”
Marvel’s VisionQuest Series Did Very Well in Viewership
The Disney+ series had high view counts, particularly the season finale with “3.7 million views” according to an article on Gizmodo.
The Fantastic Four Arrive at California Adventure’s Avengers Campus
Marvel’s first family will make their debut at California Adventure, along with H.E.R.B.I.E., on November 20th