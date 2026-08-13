Geek News on the Radio from August 13th, 2026

Animated Willy Wonka
Have you ever wanted to hear Taika Waititi as Willy Wonka? Well you’re getting it with a new animated Willy Wonka movie called Charlie vs. The Chocolate Factory
DC Universe, What’s to Come?
The DCU has planned to scrap or put off some of their works as they look to the future with James Gunn.
Marvel Getting Sued by San Diego
Marvel is getting sued $160,000 for covering the Gaslamp Quarter sign. During the SDCC, Marvel didn’t get the OK to put up advertising over the Gaslamp sign and is now paying the consequences.
Star Wars and Marvel
Star Wars and Marvel are teaming up for a crossover comic book called “Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles”. Kevin Smith has taken it upon himself to write the comic and drawn by David Marquez.