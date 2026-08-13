Geek News on the Radio from August 13th, 2026

Animated Willy Wonka

Have you ever wanted to hear Taika Waititi as Willy Wonka? Well you’re getting it with a new animated Willy Wonka movie called Charlie vs. The Chocolate Factory

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DC Universe, What’s to Come?

The DCU has planned to scrap or put off some of their works as they look to the future with James Gunn.

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Marvel Getting Sued by San Diego

Marvel is getting sued $160,000 for covering the Gaslamp Quarter sign. During the SDCC, Marvel didn’t get the OK to put up advertising over the Gaslamp sign and is now paying the consequences.

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Star Wars and Marvel

Star Wars and Marvel are teaming up for a crossover comic book called “Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles”. Kevin Smith has taken it upon himself to write the comic and drawn by David Marquez.

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