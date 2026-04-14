Radio From Hell | 4.14.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show
We start with Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine and we talk about couple interactions and observations plus, we crown the Boner of the Day. After that, we take your calls with Hello Yeah What and challenge a listener to Beat Gina, just before the Donut Critic joins us. Then, we finish with the Boner Recap and news.
Watch above or listen below!!!
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