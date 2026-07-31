Boner of the Day for July 31st, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: USING GRANNY AS A MULE TO SMUGGLE STOLEN CANNONBALLS

A TSA agent discovered a set of Civil War cannonballs in a passenger’s suitcase during a security screening at an Alabama airport. The Transportation Security Administration made a statement saying that the relics were discovered at Gulf Shores International Airport after the agent noticed a large, opaque item inside a suitcase during an X-ray screening. When the luggage was opened, he found five small cannonballs wrapped in paper towels.

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Boner Candidate #2: DAMN KIDS! PLAY TAG IN MY HALLWAY, WILL YA’.

A man, David Crosby II, has been arrested for hitting children who were playing tag on a cruise ship. The alleged incident happened on the Carnival Glory cruise ship. A group of three children were playing tag in a hallway while Crosby was running down the same hallway. But he “suddenly stopped running and struck” the children. He was seen hitting a child in the face, and hitting a second child in the stomach. Crosby claimed he did not remember the incident and was “heavily intoxicated.”

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: UNAUTHORIZED TRAVEL? YOU DEPORTED ME.

Jessica Treviño, a Texas mother who immigrated to the U.S as a child and resides here legally, was deported to Mexico. She has now filed a lawsuit against the federal government for terminating her permission over “unauthorized travel,” caused by her deportation. Treviño and her husband were arrested in 2025 after federal agents followed them into a Home Depot. Both were deported and their three children, all U.S. citizens, are living with family in the states. Last week, Immigration Services sent her a notice of intent to terminate her status for “unauthorized travel outside of the United States,” that occurred the same day she was deported from the country.

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