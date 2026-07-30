Boner of the Day for July 30th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: I AM EXTREMELY OPPOSED TO LITTERING.

A 6o-year-old Massachusetts man, Steven License, is facing several assault charges after police said he fired a gun at a driver during a road rage incident. The incident began when License’s wife, Mary, threw a tissue out of the car window while driving. A man in a pickup truck began tailgating the couple’s car after witnessing the woman litter. The man told authorities that he “cares for the environment and can’t tolerate when people litter.” Both vehicles eventually came to a stop in a library parking lot. Surveillance footage shows Mary getting out of the drivers seat and yelling at the anti-litter man, before License fired two shots from the passenger-side window. License claimed that the victim hit his wife, but the surveillance footage did not show any physical altercation. The victim was in-fact walking back to his truck when the shots were fired. License previously had his gun license suspended in 2022, and about 50 guns were removed from his home, but at the time of Thursday’s incident, he had a current license to carry.

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #2: IS THERE ANYWAY AT ALL WE CAN CALL THIS HUMAN GARBAGE A WINNER?

James Farthing, a man who won the lottery in Kentucky, has been arrested for the fourth time since his win. In April, Farthing won the $167.3 million Powerball jackpot, the largest in the state’s history. At the time, he said he intended to split the money with his mom. The victim, who remains unknown, told police that she and Farthing had an argument following a boating trip. Farthing put, “both his hands on her neck, which restricted her breathing.” Farthing appeared in court, where he entered a not guilty plea. He has now been ordered to avoid contact with the victim, and must wear a “monitoring device.” Farthing has now been arrested four times since winning the power ball. He has faced charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, burglary, resisting arrest, first-degree strangulation, and fourth-degree assault.

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Boner Candidate #3: COME ON, DIAPER UP THE DOGGIES CIRCUS GIRL.

A Manhattan arts club banned Karen Feld, the heiress to “The Ringling Bros.” traveling circus fortune, for refusing to put diapers on her service dogs. The National Arts Club, an exclusive institution that has had many celebrity members, is now facing a lawsuit over booting Mrs. Feld. Feld has been bringing her dogs, Mango and Beignet, to events at the art club’s Victorian mansion to help with her PTSD and seizure disorders. Feld said she had a scheduled luncheon for the Silurians Press Club, a group of veteran journalists where she serves as a board member. But, the club’s new president passed along a message from the venue declaring that Feld, “would not be permitted to attend that day’s scheduled luncheon with her service dogs… unless the service dogs wore dog diapers.” The club cited “sanitation concerns.” Feld says she has attended events at the National Arts Club’s historic home for over 20 years with service dogs without complaint. She called the diaper excuse a cover for disability discrimination, according to the lawsuit she filed against the club.

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