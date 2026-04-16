Geek News on the Radio for April 16th, 2026

Godzilla at CinamaCon

Spaceballs Sequel Title Released

Mel Brooks, himself, announced that Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money will not be the title of the sequel coming out. He simply said that the title of the sequel will be “Spaceballs: The New One”.

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Adria Arjona in DCU

It’s the great Wonder Woman vs. Maxima debate. Adria Arjona has been cast in the DCU but which character will she be playing?

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Disney Layoffs Effect MCU

We all know Disney has been planning a major layoff through the whole “company” but now it’s effecting the MCU. Approximately 1000 worker will be let go along with most of Marvel’s visual development team.

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