Geek News on the Radio for April 16th, 2026

Godzilla at CinamaCon
Spaceballs Sequel Title Released
Mel Brooks, himself, announced that Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money will not be the title of the sequel coming out. He simply said that the title of the sequel will be “Spaceballs: The New One”.
Adria Arjona in DCU
It’s the great Wonder Woman vs. Maxima debate. Adria Arjona has been cast in the DCU but which character will she be playing?
Disney Layoffs Effect MCU
We all know Disney has been planning a major layoff through the whole “company” but now it’s effecting the MCU. Approximately 1000 worker will be let go along with most of Marvel’s visual development team.