Boner of the Day June 12th, 2026

!!! WINNER !!!
Boner Candidate #1: WE ARE BEING GOVERNED BY A CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE.
The United States Postal Service proposed a new rule last week that would grant them the ability to refuse mail-in voter ballots. It requires states to compile a list of all mail-in voters and present it to the USPS for them to do their own unsupervised screenings, and failure to comply would lead to their votes being thrown away. Withholding services in states where voters rely heavily on mail voting would affect million of Americans who lack other options. Most of those affected would be Democrats and other left leaning parties because Trump has told the Republican party that mail balloting is not reliable. This proposal is an unprecedented, and potentially unconstitutional, involvement of the federal government in the administration of elections. It would also be expensive, and chaotic, to make these lists and have these screenings with fewer than 150 days until the 2026 general election. The rule goes hand in hand with an executive order Mr. Trump signed instructing the Postal Service not to deliver ballots unless states comply with his made-up, unconstitutional rules. Mr. Trump’s order amounts to “political interference with the USPS, which by law is supposed to be independent.” Both the Postal Service proposal and the executive order show that states will, “suffer real harm,” during coming elections.
Boner Candidate #2: HORSEPLAY INVOLVING LOADED FIREARMS…WHAT COULD GO WRONG?
Newly released dashcam footage from the Pasadena police department reveals that a California police officer shot a colleague when he ‘jokingly” raised a loaded gun at him. A police car pulled up to two officers standing in a parking garage. One of the officers playfully raised his gun and pointed it at the driver as he pulled up, before re-holstering the weapon. Seconds later, the officer driving the car returns the favor, pointing his gun at his colleague, when a gun shot goes off. The bullet can be seen traveling through the windshield of the car and into the police officers shoulder. The wounded officer “sustained serious injuries” but has since recovered. Pasadena police chief called the incident, “horseplay involving loaded firearms”. The incident remains under investigation and review.
Boner Candidate #3: ARMED THUGS TAKE DOWN LEMONAIDE STAND IN BROAD DAYLIGHT.
Two young children, 11 and 12, had their lemonade stand robbed in Boston. The Police released surveillance footage showing two boys around middle-school age, wearing masks, walking down a residential street. The boys had made “several passes” by the stand, and asked the kids questions. The boys then flashed a handgun at the children before taking cash from their pink lockbox and running away. Tiffany Byrne, the aunt of the two children working the lemonade stand, said that about $80 was taken. Her niece, Juliette, and nephew, David, were “shaken up” but otherwise unharmed. “The fact that anyone could do this to children is horrible,” she said. Ms. Byrne said that David and Juliette planned to set up another lemonade stand at the same spot. Many couldn’t wrap their heads around why someone would target a pair children having fun.