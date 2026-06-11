Radio From Hell | 6.11.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show
We start off with Frank Crist presents, They’re Fine, Just Fine and Kerry has the latest Geek News for us. Then we award the Boner of the Day and Victoria joins us with her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives updates. After that, we get to meet Fig, the sweetest yorkie up for adoption at the Humane Society, just before we challenge a listener to Beat Nick. And as always, we finish with Boner Recap and news!
Watch Above or Listen Below!
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